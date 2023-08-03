Comedian Carrot Top is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
Scott "Carrot Top" Thompson has been making audiences around the world laugh for more than three decades. Since his debut on "Star Search" more than 25 years ago, Carrot Top has soared to success and has become one of the most recognizable comedians in the world.
Since 2005, fans have flocked to his award-winning Las Vegas residency at Luxor Hotel and Casino to catch comedy's "King of Props" induce sidesplitting laughter with his current take on pop culture, music and the headlines of the day in a continually evolving show.