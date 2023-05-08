The City of Kingsburg has announced five new murals displayed in their downtown corridor. 

Earlier this year, the City invited artists to submit proposals to create murals on the sides of five downtown buildings.   The designs were to reflect the heritage of the city.  The last of the five was completed last week, in time to be viewed at the annual Swedish Festival from Thursday, May 18 to Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The competition was created by Former Mayor Michelle Roman and approved by the City Council. 

Aerial Kingsburg Mural.jpg

"Aerial Kingsburg" by Chris Carter,  1520 Marion Street.

