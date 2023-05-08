The City of Kingsburg has announced five new murals displayed in their downtown corridor.
Earlier this year, the City invited artists to submit proposals to create murals on the sides of five downtown buildings. The designs were to reflect the heritage of the city. The last of the five was completed last week, in time to be viewed at the annual Swedish Festival from Thursday, May 18 to Saturday, May 20, 2023.
The competition was created by Former Mayor Michelle Roman and approved by the City Council.
“I wanted to add to the charm of our downtown and thought that these mini murals would bring more photo opportunities thus tourists to the area. It seems to be working as I’m often seeing folks posing in front of them! The artists did an exceptional job, they turned out even better than I thought they would," Roman said.
The murals selected:
Vintage Fruit Label – Chad Carter, 1398 Draper Street
Dala Collage – Colleen Hopkins & Kelsey Giles, 1427 Draper Street
Aerial Kingsburg – Chris Carter, 1520 Marion Street
Orchard Blossoms – Larisa Papchenko, Anna Butyrskaya & Valery Butyrsky Draper Street 1365 Draper Street
Swedish Fika – Katy Nave, Kemalyan 1399 Draper Street