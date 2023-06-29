The Valley may already seem like it has become part of the Pacific after the re-emergence of Tulare Lake, but a traveling circus plans to bring all of the enchantment, mystery and peril of the sea to area.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus will run for several performances in Bakersfield, Delano, Fresno and Merced in the coming weeks.
“We have this amazing and dynamic water stage that is environmentally friendly. The water, along with the majestic aerial performers, makes for a magical experience,” said Cirque Italia spokesperson Marjorie Rosenthal.
Over the course of the pirate-themed cirque show, 350,000 gallons of water rain down on the performers, giving the surreal sensation of being lost at sea.
The show features a troupe of performers from all over the world, including acrobats, jugglers, aerial stunt persons and a contortionist who performs mid-air.
While front-row audience members won’t need a poncho and have very little chance of getting doused with water during the show, the performers themselves must navigate the downpour during death-defying stunts and performances, Rosenthal said.
“Sometimes the performers get wet, sometimes they don’t. It adds another element of danger to the performances,” she said. “We have a rola-bola act and he is bouncing super high up into the water.”
During the show, the audience follows the story of ringmaster Clown Radinha who travels the high seas, battling pirates and encountering angelic aerialists while searching for buried treasure. The danger and excitement also includes a meeting with a beautiful mermaid (played by Rosenthal’s sister, Morgaine), crossbow shootings and a “Wheel of Death.”
“My favorite part of the show is our clown, who is so blissful and exuberant and I just love hearing him make the crowd laugh,” Rosenthal said. “I love the skating act as well. It scares me, but it’s a good scare because they’re so amazing.”
The show runs under the big top in Bakersfield June 29-July 3 at 2105 Edison Highway, Bakersfield. Shows are once nightly at 7:30 p.m. on weeknights with multiple shows over the weekend.
The show then travels to Delano July 6-10 for performances at 481 Woollomes Ave.
The week after, the show heads north to Merced from July 13-17 and is scheduled to take place at the Merced County Fair, 900 Martin Luther King Jr Way.
After a stint in King City from July 20-24, the show returns to the Valley July 27-31 with a run at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno.
Tickets for all shows are available at https://cirqueitalia.com/Water-Circus-Silver. There are currently two touring outfits of the Water Circus and the touring company in California is Water Circus Silver. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 941-704-8572 or on-site at the box office, which opens Tuesdays the week of the show.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days with no scheduled shows and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on days with shows.