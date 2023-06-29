The Valley may already seem like it has become part of the Pacific after the re-emergence of Tulare Lake, but a traveling circus plans to bring all of the enchantment, mystery and peril of the sea to area.

Cirque Italia’s Water Circus will run for several performances in Bakersfield, Delano, Fresno and Merced in the coming weeks.

“We have this amazing and dynamic water stage that is environmentally friendly. The water, along with the majestic aerial performers, makes for a magical experience,” said Cirque Italia spokesperson Marjorie Rosenthal.

