Buellton's Highline Adventures park features 'biggest, fastest ziplines in California'

082223 Highland Adventures1

A zipliner at Highline Adventures in Buellton takes a ride on one of three zipline tours that travel up to 60 miles per hour and soar as high as 400 feet.

 Contributed, Highline Adventures

Adventure seekers can now look to Buellton for new immersive outdoor experiences, in addition to horseback riding and trail hiking, with Highline Adventures — home to the biggest and fastest ziplines in California, according to park owner Jeff Hartman.

Located at 700 East Highway 246 in Buellton, Highland Adventures ziplining tour opened to the public in July, and more recently, began taking reservations for the high ropes Adventure Course — designed for those with a little "American Ninja Warrior" in them.

"We've been doing great," Hartman said, having put 12 park guides through extensive training to assist visiting adventurers. Guides are taken through 80 hours of training and must successfully pass a final test, he said. "But we’ll need closer to 18 to 20 [guides]. So it’s been a lot of training."

082223 Highland Adventures 2

Highline Adventures in Buellton recently opened a high ropes Adventure Course that features four separate rope climbing courses that increase in difficultly.

082223 Highline Adventures 3

The Highline Adventure ziplining program features three dual ziplines with over 7,500 feet of cable that reach as high as 400 feet and offer some of the most expansive views of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

