Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagements of Cats, Waitress and Anastasia will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Tickets will be available at the Saroyan Theatre box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800.745.3000. Tickets for "Hamilton" will go on sale at a later date.
“Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno is so honored to welcome "Cats," the first touring Broadway show back to Fresno, to the beloved Saroyan Theatre,” said Anne Francis, Vice President of Broadway Across America. “We are proud and appreciative of the work The Broadway League and the entire sector has accomplished to support the safe return of Broadway touring to our region. Employing artists and the creative industry, lifting up our local economy and inspiring audiences is in our collective future.”
In accordance with the state of California's health and safety guidance for large gatherings, proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry to Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno performances.
Patrons unable to be vaccinated, including children under 12 or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination, will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance. More information can be found at BroadwayinFresno.com/Health.
CATS | Oct. 26-27, 2021
"Cats," the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!
Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater —"Memory.” Winner of seven Tony Awards, "Cats" tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber ("The Phantom of the Opera," "School of Rock," "Sunset Boulevard"), original scenic and costume design by John Napier ("Les Misérables"), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz ("Aladdin"), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler ("Hamilton") based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne and direction by Trevor Nunn make this production a new CATS for a new generation!
"WAITRESS" | January 24-25, 2022
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
"Waitress" opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, "Waitress" is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Winner Sara Bareilles (composer of “Love Song” and “Brave”), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O’Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.
“'Waitress' is a little slice of heaven,” says Entertainment Weekly, and is “sweet, 'sassy and passionate,” according to New York Magazine.
"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com
"ANASTASIA" | Feb. 22-23, 2022
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, "Anastasia" is the new Broadway musical that’s “one of the most gorgeous shows in years!” (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
"Anastasia" features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and original direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.
"Anastasia" began performances Broadway on March 23, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre with critics exclaiming “Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full — one of the season’s strongest! (NBC)” and “Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)”. The new musical played to sold out crowds on Broadway, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.
The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite “Journey to the Past” alongside new numbers from the show such as “In My Dreams,” “Still” and “My Petersburg.”
The creative team includes Sarah Hartmann (Tour Direction), Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Bill Burns (Associate Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Lawrence Goldberg (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.
