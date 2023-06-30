World-renowned blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Chris Cain will perform live at Fulton 55 in Fresno on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Cain’s latest release is his Alligator Records debut album, "Raisin’ Cain." With more than three decades of worldwide touring and 14 acclaimed previous albums, Cain has earned his reputation as both a dynamic live performer and a musician’s musician. His jazz-informed blues guitar playing is fiery, emotional and always unpredictable. His vocals — gruff, lived-in and powerful — add fuel to the fire. His indelible original songs keep one foot in the blues tradition and both eyes on the future. Both on stage and on record, the pure joy Cain brings to his playing and singing is palpable, and draws fans even closer in.
The concert is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno. Call 559-412-7400 for tickets or information or visit www.teamnevilleconcerts.com.