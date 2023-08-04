Hundreds of karate kids will compete to be named the best around — and raise money for charity while doing it.

The annual Battle of the Dojos will take place Saturday, Aug. 12 and will see karate students from all over the Valley compete in a variety of skills at many different levels.

“We’re doing it again for St. Jude’s children’s research. That’s the annual thing. The thing that will be different this year is we’re going to open up events for special needs kids. This will be the first time we’ve ever done that,” said sensei Steve Day, founder and instructor of the Day’s Karate School in Hanford.

