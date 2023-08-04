Hundreds of karate kids will compete to be named the best around — and raise money for charity while doing it.
The annual Battle of the Dojos will take place Saturday, Aug. 12 and will see karate students from all over the Valley compete in a variety of skills at many different levels.
“We’re doing it again for St. Jude’s children’s research. That’s the annual thing. The thing that will be different this year is we’re going to open up events for special needs kids. This will be the first time we’ve ever done that,” said sensei Steve Day, founder and instructor of the Day’s Karate School in Hanford.
St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital seeks to find cures for pediatric diseases and childhood cancers. Proceeds from past events have raised thousands for the hospital. Donations boomed in 2021, when the event raised $4,500 while also setting an attendance record.
“We’re still trying to see how close we can get to breaking our record. You know, $4,500 was a lot. That was a great year. Last year, we had about $2,400,” said Day.
Day, a former Navyman who has been practicing karate since 1972, has been organizing the Battle of the Dojos since 2006, when he opened his own school located at 103 S. Douty St.
Day expects between 150 and 200 competitors at this year’s event.
“That will be pretty good — not overly big, but it’s big enough. It’s manageable,” he said.
Competitions are broken up into eight age groups, beginning with those under 6 and going up to those 35 and older.
One of the youngest of Day’s students competing this year will be 7-year-old green belt Ella Myers.
“I saw a video of them chopping boards and stuff and I liked it, so I came into karate,” said Myers.
Myers is already a champion, and has competed at four big events in her short career. She said she likes to celebrate after competitions by having a pizza party.
Cristo Olivares has been training for six years. Now, at 9, he’s already a black belt and looks forward to winning more trophies in coming events. However, while he does enjoy the competition aspect, karate is about more than that.
“For me, it’s about the movements and what you learn — and how to defend yourself,” Olivares said.
Registration to compete runs through the morning of the event. Pre-registering online results in a $5 discount.
The competition is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Admission is $5 for spectators.