"We can complain that roses have thorns or rejoice that thorn bushes have roses."
- Avoid cutting lawns too severely because the resulting stress causes yellowing.
- Water citrus being careful not to overwater. Continuously wet soil in the upper few inches risks root rot.
- Hand pick hoplia beetles from white and yellow rose blossoms.
- Remove spent blooms. Cut back annuals that have stopped blooming to encourage rebloom.
- De-candle black pines to encourage compact growth.
- Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.
- Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: fall flowering (Crocus).
- Fruits and vegetables: corn, cucumber, plant from seed at timed intervals to prolong harvest.
- Annuals: globe amaranth (Gomphrena), lobelia.
- Annuals and perennials: fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens), clustered bellflower, cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus tricolor).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: bird of paradise (Caesalpinia), bottlebrush (Callistemon), fringe tree (Chionanthus).
- Fruits and vegetables: apriums, cherry, cucumber, eggplant.
- Garden and harvest crops in the cooler morning or evening hours.
- Never use honey, artificial sweeteners or red food coloring in hummingbird nectar.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.