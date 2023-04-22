J. Mark Powell.jpg

If you’ve ever held a penny, memorized the Gettysburg Address in school, or visited that big marble memorial in Washington, you’ve heard of Abraham Lincoln. But you’ve probably never heard of Abraham Lincoln II. 

The story begins with Lincoln’s end. On the morning of April 14, 1865, young Robert Lincoln was at the White House, fresh from serving with Ulysses Grant’s army. Robert E. Lee had surrendered five days earlier and, with the Civil War in its final days, the president was ready to unwind. He invited his eldest son to accompany him to a play that evening.

I’m tired, Robert said. You and mom go.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

Recommended for you