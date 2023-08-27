The book of Ephesians has been called “The Believer’s Bank” because it has such a wealth of helpful teaching and illustrations for Christians to draw from. Ephesians 4:14-16 gives us three expectations for how believers are to grow in Christ.

Paul’s argument for Christian growth starts in verse 7, where he writes, “But grace was given to each one of us according to the measure of Christ’s gift.” Jesus Christ is the source of the gifts that are given to those in the church. The purpose of these gifts is for each believer to grow and mature in Christlikeness. If you follow Paul’s line of thought in the passage it becomes clear that believers are to grow by being equipped by the leaders of the church (Eph. 4:11) and by other believers in the church (Eph. 4:12). The end goal is for each believer to “attain to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to mature manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ.” (Eph. 4:13) 

The apostle Paul’s point ends with three expectations for how each believer is to grow in Christlikeness. The first is that each believer will grow in discernment. This can be seen in verse 14, which says, “so that we may no longer be children, tossed to and fro by the waves and carried about by every wind of doctrine, by human cunning, by craftiness in deceitful schemes.” Paul understood that a Christian cannot grow if he is unsure of what the Bible teaches. This would be like a plant that gets choked out by weeds and thorns. A believer’s growth must be rooted in the word of God. The best way to grow in faith is to find a church that clearly teaches the sufficiency of Scripture and the time-tested doctrine of Christianity. This will clear up any confusion the believer may have so he will be able to mature in Godliness and understanding. 

Pastor Tim Dinkins serves at Grace Bible Church in Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

