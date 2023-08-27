The book of Ephesians has been called “The Believer’s Bank” because it has such a wealth of helpful teaching and illustrations for Christians to draw from. Ephesians 4:14-16 gives us three expectations for how believers are to grow in Christ.
Paul’s argument for Christian growth starts in verse 7, where he writes, “But grace was given to each one of us according to the measure of Christ’s gift.” Jesus Christ is the source of the gifts that are given to those in the church. The purpose of these gifts is for each believer to grow and mature in Christlikeness. If you follow Paul’s line of thought in the passage it becomes clear that believers are to grow by being equipped by the leaders of the church (Eph. 4:11) and by other believers in the church (Eph. 4:12). The end goal is for each believer to “attain to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to mature manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ.” (Eph. 4:13)
The apostle Paul’s point ends with three expectations for how each believer is to grow in Christlikeness. The first is that each believer will grow in discernment. This can be seen in verse 14, which says, “so that we may no longer be children, tossed to and fro by the waves and carried about by every wind of doctrine, by human cunning, by craftiness in deceitful schemes.” Paul understood that a Christian cannot grow if he is unsure of what the Bible teaches. This would be like a plant that gets choked out by weeds and thorns. A believer’s growth must be rooted in the word of God. The best way to grow in faith is to find a church that clearly teaches the sufficiency of Scripture and the time-tested doctrine of Christianity. This will clear up any confusion the believer may have so he will be able to mature in Godliness and understanding.
The second expectation for a Christian’s growth in Ephesians 4:14-16 is that the believer must grow in Christ. A Christian shouldn’t spend time trying to become a disciple of a specific pastor or teacher. He or she should always be interested in becoming more like Christ. Ephesians 4:15 says, “Rather, speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in every way into him who is the head, into Christ.” Jesus Christ is the head of the church. The body is to grow and mature to become more like him. The way this is done is by brothers and sisters in Christ learning to “speak the truth in love” to one another.
This is similar to the sanctifying process that is mentioned in Proverbs 27:17, “Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another.” When the truth of God is shared from one believer to another it has a maturing effect on them. The believer who shares the truth is encouraged because he has studied God’s word and applies it by encouraging other believers. The believer who receives God’s word is built up in the faith. Maybe they are struggling in a certain area and the word of God acts as a reminder for them to resist temptation and follow God. James 5:19-20 says, “My brothers, if anyone among you wanders from the truth and someone brings him back, let him know that whoever brings back a sinner from his wandering will save his soul from death and will cover a multitude of sins.”
The third expectation for a Christian’s growth is that each Christian will be built up by the local church. Paul returns to the image of the church as a body. He writes, “from whom the whole body, joined and held together by every joint with which it is equipped, when each part is working properly, makes the body grow so that it builds itself up in love.” (Eph. 4:16) The idea is that christian growth is supposed to happen in the context of a healthy local church. A healthy church is like a healthy body. Each part of the body is supposed to work properly to help the body function correctly as a whole.
This is incredibly practical for believers because it means that each Christian is to see the local church as the gymnasium of spiritual growth. The local church family is where believers learn to use their gifts. It is where they have leaders who will equip them to use their gifts more effectively. The church is where each believer can play a vital role in the health of the church. The phrase “when each part is working properly” means that each believer needs to know what their gifts are. Once they discover them, they are to hone their skill. This is true whether it is preaching, teaching, serving, encouraging, prayer, or helping with organization or administration. There are many gifts and it can be eye-opening for believers to realize that every Christian has been given gifts to help the church grow!
Ephesians 4:14-16 shows that God expects all believers to be growing in the context of the local church. Christians need to resist the temptation to be isolated from each other. They are to look for ways to serve each other. This lines up very well with Hebrews 10:24-25, which says, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”
My prayer is that believers will read this article and be motivated to become more involved in their local church. This will help them grow in Godliness and it will help the church grow in maturity as well.
