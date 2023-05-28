Have you noticed precise half moon shaped “bites” in the leaves of an ornamental plant or tree? The plant is otherwise looking healthy and there is no evidence of a visible insect on or under the leaves.

Who is the mystery leaf cutter? Before expecting the suspect to be a pest and applying an insecticide, check out possible culprits on the UC IPM (Integrated Pest Management) website. Two of the most common plants with this leaf issue are redbud trees and roses. When you look up the plant on the website, there are lists of common problems with pictures.

The most likely suspect here is the leafcutter bee. California has 1,600 identified bee species, with only a few nonnative species, such as the European honey bee. The leafcutter bee is from the family Megachilidae, which also includes mason and cotton bees. Leafcutter bees are solitary, meaning they do not form colonies.

