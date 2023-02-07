By the time the assembled multitude began quietly filing out of Lincoln Park last Thursday, you sensed a shift in the spirits after a brutal couple of days in Selma. 

The killing of a police officer had cast a pall on our town. Never had that happened  here, and when the word went out about a rally/vigil for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Selma responded.

Beaten, bruised, battered — that pretty much described my emotional state as we strolled through downtown Selma toward the gathering at Lincoln Park. It was two days after Carrasco had been gunned down in broad daylight on Tuesday, Jan. 31, while on duty in a neighborhood not far from Eric White Elementary School. Nathaniel Dixon, a paroled felon with a “ghost” gun, was captured nearby and is facing murder charges.

Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor and  columnist.

