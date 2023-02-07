By the time the assembled multitude began quietly filing out of Lincoln Park last Thursday, you sensed a shift in the spirits after a brutal couple of days in Selma.
The killing of a police officer had cast a pall on our town. Never had that happened here, and when the word went out about a rally/vigil for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Selma responded.
Beaten, bruised, battered — that pretty much described my emotional state as we strolled through downtown Selma toward the gathering at Lincoln Park. It was two days after Carrasco had been gunned down in broad daylight on Tuesday, Jan. 31, while on duty in a neighborhood not far from Eric White Elementary School. Nathaniel Dixon, a paroled felon with a “ghost” gun, was captured nearby and is facing murder charges.
That tragic event was the No. 1 news story for most of last week, updated several times a day across our television screens and newspapers. The brutality of the killing of a young officer that Tuesday was tempered by the outpouring of support as law enforcement vehicles from throughout the Valley formed a convoy with lights flashing down Freeways 41 and 99 to follow the hearse carrying Carrasco’s body to the county coroner’s office.
It left the rest of us, including a gathering of a few dozen folks who met the day of the shooting to set up a shrine to the fallen officer at Veteran’s Plaza in Lincoln Park, to try to make sense of something that seemed senseless. How do we come to terms with something so unexplainable and grotesque actually occurring in one of our neighborhoods?
And that, really, is the reason I was feeling so beat-up emotionally as the California news cycle of the past few weeks, a gruesome bloodbath from Goshen to Monterey Park to Half Moon Bay, now had a fourth location — our town, Selma.
Making things worse was the unseemly bickering between Governor Gavin Newsom and Fresno County district attorney Lisa Smittcamp, using Carrasco’s death to foster political agendas. Piling all that on top of an ongoing police brutality investigation in Memphis, and it really almost was too, too much for this old Grandpa to handle.
But then, when we all really needed it, the rally was organized on Thursday evening. This communal healing drew hundreds of mourners to Veteran’s Plaza, where we huddled together to sing, pray and hug — as Mayor Scott Robertson put it, to “grieve together” for Officer Carrasco. We prayed for his family, and for the healing of our town.
As rallies go, it was somber in tone. “This is not an easy night,” said Pastor Nelson Schwamb.
With many Selma police officers standing alongside, Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz admitted, “I don’t have the words.” Alcaraz praised Carrasco as an officer who “understood the magnitude” of his mission as a keeper of the peace and paid the ultimate price. The Chief urged all Selma residents to join with city officials and police to keep us all safe.
The next morning, the healing continued with a prayer gathering at Adventist Health. Other memorials for Carrasco took place at cities throughout the Valley and funding was set up to assist his family. (A Memorial funeral service is scheduled for Feb. 16 at the Fresno Convention Center.)
Eventually, the rallies and vigils will end. The slogans (“Selma Strong”) will fade from our consciousness as we go about our work, our studies and our worship. The police will continue to patrol our streets, putting their lives on the line to protect us and our property.
But let us not forget. The violence that took the life of Officer Carrasco, as well as the family in Goshen, the dancers in Monterey Park and the farm workers in Half Moon Bay, will always be a just a gunshot away from repeating.
Our country — indeed, our world — has a troubling issue with violence. And the solution will not be found simply in rallies and slogans, nor is there an easy political fix. Rather, the ultimate antidote to evil is love, caring, kindness. As Chief Alcaraz said, it takes all of us watching out for each other. Being good neighbors, picking each other up when we fall. Making sure our elected officials do their jobs as stewards of our city and our schools.
Also, we must make sure we lead our children in the proper paths of knowledge, compassion and service. Making sure they understand and appreciate the value of human life. Helping them to understand that true strength and power comes from love and respect, not violence.
One comment stuck with me from last week’s rally: “There is something special about Selma.” As a several-decades resident of our town, I have seen us demonstrate that we can gather in peace and concern when needed. We have our differences — what city, what family, does not? — but as we experienced in the past week, we have the ability to join together with the common bonds of brotherhood, compassion and mutual respect.
It was appropriate that Thursday’s Memorial rally ended with the mourners singing “I’ll Fly Away,” a traditional hymn of death and rebirth in a land “where joy shall never end.” It may sound hopelessly sentimental, but I’m counting on all of us to work through our grieving and healing to bring some joy back to our town.
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor and columnist.