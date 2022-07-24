"Educate to Elevate" — that’s the title and mission statement of a new piece of urban artwork proposed by the 559 Mural Project, a local collective of artists who aim to advocate against social and economic inequities.

The new mural, which they are raising funds for now, will be painted at the Salazar Community Center in Selma, located at 1800 Sheridan St.

“That neighborhood doesn’t get too much attention and there’s a lot of disinvestment,” organization co-founder and executive director Selena Martinez Mak said. “We’ll hopefully have some community engagement there, as well.”

