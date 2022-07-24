"Educate to Elevate" — that’s the title and mission statement of a new piece of urban artwork proposed by the 559 Mural Project, a local collective of artists who aim to advocate against social and economic inequities.
The new mural, which they are raising funds for now, will be painted at the Salazar Community Center in Selma, located at 1800 Sheridan St.
“That neighborhood doesn’t get too much attention and there’s a lot of disinvestment,” organization co-founder and executive director Selena Martinez Mak said. “We’ll hopefully have some community engagement there, as well.”
The mural’s theme is to promote education, honor farmworkers and highlight the ongoing fight for social justice and equity while interweaving cultural symbols of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans, according to a handout.
Having recently been given the OK from the City to paint the mural, the organization now has six months to raise the funds to do so. With a total projected cost of $20,000, the group has so far raised around $6,500. About $12,000 will need to be raised before painting can begin.
“It would be great if we could get started now, but we don’t have enough to pay the artists to get started yet,” she said.
The costs of the project go toward supplies, artists’ labor, administration and other expenses.
The group is also planning a mural for the town of Del Rey. They have two completed murals already — one in Reedley and the “De Colores” mural at La Estrella Market on Whitson Street in Selma.
The artists who will work on the newest mural in Selma include designer Mikayla M. Gutierrez, poet Aideed Medina and visual artists Brandi Nuse-Villegas, Nicole Jimenz and Miguel “Mikey” Blanco — the latter two being from Selma.
“There’s a lot going on with this mural. It’s huge and there are a lot of pieces to it,” said Blanco.
The mural will have many motifs, all anchored around the centerpiece of a monarch butterfly. According to info from the 559 Mural Project, the monarch butterfly is significant to Mexican culture as it is believed that monarchs are the souls of ancestors — they carry loved ones to the world of the living to visit during Dia de los Muertos celebrations.
The mural design will also feature images of children reading, fitting for the side of the building that is the current home of the local Boys and Girls Club.
“I grew up in the area and I would really love for local kids to see art more and to become more involved,” Blanco said. “When I was a kid, this is something that I would have loved to have and I’m proud to be a part of it.”