The arts are just as integral to community as its local culture is. Art reflects a community’s dynamics be it sculpture, architecture, painting, or film. Art is also meant for the public to observe and appreciate.
Arte Americas is hosting a public screening of "Alice Street," an independent film directed by Spencer Wilkinson.
The premise focuses on an artist community in Oakland, California. It engages audiences in a discussion about displacement “while revealing the power of arts in community development.”
The 67-minute film is intended to rally the public to protect cultural arts; it’s Bay Area setting was a model example for the discussion the director is trying to stir among the audiences coming to the screening.
The screening is part of a summer impact tour making stops in several California cities. The tour is supported by the California Arts Council and the SF Foundation. The local event includes a partnership from the 559 Mural Project and the Community Media Access Collaborative (CMAC).
Not only will the film be screened, there will also be a guest panel discussion taking place immediately after. The panelists include artists and community leaders focused on discussing housing and income inequality, community development and public art.
"Alice Street" director Wilkinson will be a panelist and will be joined by Lilia Gonzales-Chavez, the chair of the Fresno Arts Council, and 559 Mural Project moderator Selena Martinez Mak. Eddie O. Rodriguez — a muralist and activist — will also participate as a panelist.
“Art memorizes the time people and the community are experiencing,” Martinez Mak said in a release. “The panelists will be led by local experts in the arts, art activism, policy, small business, and planning.”
There will be additional activities the evening prior to the screening. DJ Throwback will provide live music and a taco truck as well as other local vendors will be on site in front of a new Arte Americas mural painted by artist Chalome Gonzales.
The screening and panel will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. at Plaza Paz, located at 1630 Van Ness Avenue in Fresno. Entry is free and tickets can be reserved at the website listed below. There is a 150-person seating limit, so it’s important to reserve tickets as soon as possible.
For more information, visit the Arte Americas website at www.arteamericas.org.
