FRESNOI — The eight schools and colleges at Fresno State, along with the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, each selected an outstanding student to honor as part of the class of 2021 Undergraduate Deans’ Medalists.
The deans selected an undergraduate and graduate medalist based on academic excellence, community involvement and other achievements. In mid-May, one medalist from the group below will be announced as the President’s Medalist, the University’s top academic honor for an undergraduate student.
Kingsburg native Caleb Charles, a College of Arts and Humanities student, has been named on the list.
Charles earned his B.A. in philosophy, pre-law option, and a certificate in social justice and social change with a 4.0 GPA. He was introduced to philosophy while studying at Whittier College where he played football on scholarship. Charles suffered a career-ending injury during his first season and returned home to heal. Driven by his immigrant father’s belief in education and his love of philosophy, Charles attended Fresno City College and earned a certificate from the Central Valley Regional Pathway to Law Pipeline, which provides underrepresented students a pathway to Fresno State and then to a partnering law school. After the death of George Floyd, Charles organized a march in Selma where he delivered a speech and led a demonstration, kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds in solidarity. Charles plans to attend law school at the University of California, Berkeley and become a civil rights attorney for the NAACP.
