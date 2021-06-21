It was the perfect ending to a Kingsburg High School career for Colby Charles. With 5.8 second left and the game tied at 59 in the CIF Southern Regional Division 5-A Championship game, the Vikings had one last chance to win.
Nate Towsley took the inbound pass and quickly passed it to Jose Martinez who dribbled it up the court. With just over a second left he passed it to Charles who launched a three-pointer over and outstretched hand of Washington Union’s Calvin Ervin III. The shot switched through the net as the buzzer expired to give Kingsburg a 62-59 victory and send the Kingsburg contingent in the gym into a frenzy.
After the shot went in, the entire Kingsburg student section and the rest of his teammates mobbed Charles in a wild celebration on the court. It was a moment that the former Viking will never forget.
“The only thing that was going through my mind was cash. It felt good right when I let it go. I am so happy we won that game. We have so much heart as a team, and it showed through that last shot. There is no other feeling,” Charles said. “I never had an experience like that and hit a buzzer beater. For it to be in the biggest game of my life, I knew the stakes and I knew what this game represented for our town and myself and I am glad I got to shoot that shot. It is surreal. I keep replaying that shot in my head and thinking about the swish. And then just running.”
The win capped off a season that saw the Vikings capture a second-straight Central Section Division IV title and a Southern Regional Championship. The Vikings end the season with a 12-4 record overall.
Kingsburg held a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, before extending the lead to 37-29 at halftime. Washington Union came out with aggression in the third quarter and ended the quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 51-46 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers held a 57-55 lead with less than 30 seconds left in the game. That is when Vikings’ Matthew Ruegge connected on a three pointer and was fouled as the Kingsburg crowd erupted. Ruegge connected on the free throw to complete a four-point play and give the Vikings a 59-57 lead.
Washington Union responded when Lawrence Stell drove in for a lay-up to tie the game at 59 with 5.8 seconds remaining in the game.
Phillip Bergstrom, Kingsburg High head coach, showed his admiration for a Washington Union team that he thought played a good game.
“Washington Union in a lot of ways deserved to win that game. Their defense is elite, and Coach (Will) Hooker is a great coach. I want to say congrats to them on a great season and I respect them a ton,” Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom said that he was proud of how his team battled back in the second half.
“It felt like Union was going to get this one and we hit big shots. We were living by the three and dying by the three,” Bergstrom said. “We hit two big shots at the end of the game and that was the difference.”
After not knowing if a season would even take place due to the pandemic, Coach Bergstrom said the resilience the team showed was amazing.
“This team has shown up and shown up and shown up in different ways. There were times when I would send them videos of drills and they would do them on their own. There was time when we could not practice all together. We had to practice outside but they kept showing up,” Bergstrom said. “We just kept showing up and putting drops in the bucket and it ends up being great for us at the end.”
