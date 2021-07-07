Kingsburg City Councilwoman Jewel Hurtado was arrested on June 21 for driving under the influence in Fresno, and on Thursday issued an apology to her constituents and supporters.
“I owe my constituents and supporters an apology. I made a mistake and I am sorry,” Hurtado said in her official statement. “I'm taking responsibility for my actions and waiting for my day in front of a judge. I trust that they will make the right decision.”
Hurtado added that she would donate her monthly city stipend to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for the remainder of her term.
Hurtado, 22, was arrested on June 21 for driving under the influence in Fresno after being stopped by a California Highway Patrol officer at 2:11 a.m., according to a report released Thursday.
According to the report, she was observed driving in a manner that showed objective signs of intoxication. The officer elaborated that upon being pulled over, she admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage and failed a field sobriety test.
"I formed the opinion that Hurtado had been driving under the influence ... and any further driving would be unsafe," the report said.
Hurtado was given a blood alcohol test and reports indicate the result was above the legal limit of .08%.
Hurtado is the youngest member of the Kingsburg City Council and was in the news in May when she expressed her support for Pride Month, requesting that the City fly the rainbow flag. She’s also the subject of a recall effort that started in early June.
"Councilperson Hurtado has demonstrated a Marxist/socialist agenda in her activities and actions, which does not represent her constituency," says the recall petition. "Councilperson Hurtado favors rules and regulations that shackle our business community and prevent our city from thriving."
