For the most part, things are slowly getting back to normal at the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce.
In 2020, events that had been around for decades had to be canceled, but in 2021 we were able to start bringing them back.
Events like The Kingsburg Car Show and Kingsburg Swedish Days/Festival were held and appeared to have had record attendance this year.
One event that had to be rescheduled in 2021 was the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce annual Dinner & Awards Banquet, which is normally held in January.
On Thursday, May 27, 2021, we were able to hold this event which honors the people and businesses that have made great contributions to the community of Kingsburg.
The event was held at the Herb Knight Community Center (formerly known as the Young Life building) and was a night to remember to those who attended. Keeping with this year’s trend, it appeared to have been one of the most attended Annual Dinner & Awards Banquet in recent history.
It was nice to see so many familiar faces come together to celebrate and congratulate the award recipients for this year.
The evening started off with a welcome from Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce President Reggie Gierke. The Kingsburg Fire Department Honor Guard did an excellent job presenting the colors which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. June Hess then gave the Invocation prior to an amazing meal prepared by Roadhouse 99. A special thank you to the Young Life group who worked as servers that evening.
After dinner was completed, Mayor Laura North, gave the Mayor’s State of the City address. That was followed by the recognition of our many wonderful sponsors and the former award recipients who were in attendance.
Then came the point of the evening that everyone was waiting for, the announcement of this year’s award winners.
There seems to be some common traits between the award winners each year. They are humble and avoid the limelight. They are not seeking fame or notoriety. They are there to help when you need them, and they are involved in numerous events and activities within the community and abroad while representing Kingsburg. This year was no different as each of the award recipients fit within this description.
Here is a list of the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce 2021 Award Recipients:
- Citizen of the Year – Reggie Gierke
- Jr. Citizen of the Year – Chelsea Flood
- Business of the Year – Svensk Butik
- Agriculture Business of the Year – HMC Farms
- Elementary Educator of the Year – Susan Knott
- Public Safety Officers of the Year - Christian Casillas and Jeremy Cazares
- Recycler of the Year - Valkommen Village
A surprise award was also given out this year. Johnson Kakutani was presented with the “Volunteer of the Year” award for all of the hard work and time he invests in photographing all of the Chamber’s events.
Congratulations to this year’s award recipients and a special thank you to all of the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Chamber Office Administrator Barbara Little, who worked to make this another successful event in Kingsburg.
