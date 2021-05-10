FRESNO — The Fresno Grizzlies will be holding a special promotion in that will honor a Kings County native. On Friday, May 21, the Grizzlies will be giving away Jose Ramirez bobbleheads to the first 1,500 fans in attendance at their home game against San Jose.
The giveaway will take place one night before Ramirez, an Avenal native, fights Josh Taylor in a long-awaited 140-pound unification fight between IBF and WBA champion Taylor (17-0) and Ramirez (26-0) the WBC and WBO Champion.
Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President, said honoring Ramirez was important for the organization.
“We are thrilled to have a fun, unique opportunity to immortalize Jose and celebrate his numerous achievements with our fans. By hosting this giveaway, the night before he fights on national TV, we hope to help rally the Central Valley around this local hero as he strives towards this huge accomplishment,” Franks said. “We are grateful to Card City and Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino for being such great partners on this giveaway and know that our fans are excited to get their Jose Ramirez Bobblehead.”
This is not the only promotion that fans can enjoy in May. The Grizzlies open their home slate on Tuesday, May 11, against fellow Central Valley team the Visalia Rawhide in the first of a six-game series between the two teams.
It will be the first meeting between the two organizations, as the Grizzlies are not a Single-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a magnet schedule presented by Helena Agri-Enterprise. There will also be post-game fireworks presented by presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Another post-game firework night presented by The Island Water Park will be held on Friday, May 14 for fans to enjoy after the Grizzlies game against the Rawhide.
The Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health will host Mental Health Awareness night on Saturday, May 15. On the same night as the Ramirez Bobble head giveaway, the Grizzlies will also begin the first night of the Lowriders de Fresno — Copa de la Diversión.
Future promotions for the remainder of the season will be released later. Fans can purchase tickets for May games only currently by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com.
