Marissa Cerda felt comfort when she walked onto the campus at Weber State University. The former Selma High softball standout will continue her academic and softball career at Weber State. Cerda made the announcement on Father’s Day.
“What drew me in most was how I didn’t feel uncomfortable or overwhelmed. Weber State is such a beautiful and clean campus and I’m glad I can say it’s definitely something I can get used to,” Cerda said. “Everyone is also so welcoming, so I know it’s going to be a perfect fit which is why I chose Weber State.”
Cerda said that the recruiting process was tough, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that hit during her junior year, which is usually the time that most student-athletes begin being recruited, but she is happy that she never gave up.
“It feels great especially because COVID came around a tough time were recruiting usually starts which was my junior year and with season being canceled it was hard to stay positive,” Cerda said. “Being able to say I push through and never gave up feels amazing. Also, to play at a school where they are extremely well coached by Mary Kay Amicone and her coaching staff is exciting and I can’t wait for this opportunity!”
Cerda, who graduated from Selma High in June, said she is sad that her time at Selma High ended, but is excited for what the future holds.
Sadly, with my high school softball season ending I am definitely going to look back at all the memories I made during those four years with my friends and coaches,” Cerda said. “I had some of my best softball moments during school ball and those are times I’m definitely not going to forget. Also looking back and realizing how much it taught me and all the challenges I overcame during the last four years of my life is what I’m going to remember mostly.”
Cerda was a All-Central Sequoia League First Team Selection, while helping lead the Bears to a runner up finish in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. She hit a walk-off homerun in the semifinals game against Monache to help her team get to the finals.
Cerda knows that she did not get to the point where she was able to fulfill a dream without many supporters in her life.
“I would like to thank my parents mostly for sticking by my side during this crazy road and for also not giving up on me. I would also like to thank my coaches who started with me, Coach Henry, Steve, and Joe and also the ones who I finished with, Coach Wallace, Duke, Kubo, Neil and Tapia,” Cerda said. “I couldn’t have done it without all the help and support from them and my amazing teammates.”
The Selma native will begin her journey at Weber State, which is located in Ogden, Utah, in the fall. It is something that Cerda said she cant wait for.
“I am super excited to play at the next level. This has always been a dream of mine ever since I started softball which was when I was five. All this hard work I put into it is finally paying off,” Cerda said. “Especially during a time like this due to the COVID breakout like I said it feels so good to say I accomplished one of my biggest goals in life. I am so excited to compete at the Division 1 level and see where it all takes me.”
