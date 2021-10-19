Teresa Gallavan, the former city manager for Selma, is stepping into a new role as the Assistant City Manager for Palm Springs.
On Monday, Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton made the announcement.
“I am thrilled to be bringing Teresa on to join our team. This is an important position that plays a key role in leading the organization and working on some of the most important policy issues,” said Clifton. “I am grateful we have found a thoughtful, experienced leader who I am confident will hit the ground running.”
Gallavan served as City Manager in Selma for three years from 2018 to 2021. Gallavan resigned in May after a 3-2 closed session vote by Selma City Council to terminate her position. She received a five-month payment of $148,656 as part of the separation agreement.
Prior to Selma, she served as Interim City Manager of Lompoc, California from January to July, 2018 and October, 2013 to January, 2014. In Lompoc, Gallavan also served as Economic Development Director/Assistant City Manager from 2011 to 2018.
Prior to Lompoc, Gallavan worked for the County of Riverside Economic Development Agency for 15 years, the last seven years as the Agency’s Marketing & Cultural Services Manager, overseeing marketing, the County of Riverside Library System and the Edward-Dean Museum and Gardens.
