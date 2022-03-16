On Feb. 28, I had the opportunity to take a tour of the Clovis Police HQ and then participate in a 90-minute ride-along with Corporal Shannon Griffith. My tour was conducted by Ty Wood, the Public Information Officer, who also set up my ride along with Cpl. Griffith.
We started in the Lobby of the shared headquarters of the Clovis Police Department and Fire Department. I was taken through to the police side after admiring the display of historical images showcasing Clovis police officers who have served in years past.
We visited the dispatch area and Officer Wood explained how Clovis implemented cameras to help dispatchers give information during calls for service. This camera system is maintained by City employees full time, rather than a company contractor, something Officer Wood said is uncommon.
At the end of the HQ tour, I met with Corporal Griffith, who has been in law enforcement for 25 years. At first she worked in dispatch before attending the police academy, after which she joined Clovis PD. She has been in multiple positions through her time with the department. As of current, Griffith is on patrol as well as serving as a training supervisor.
On the ride-along I was able to witness Griffith in action during a call for service. A minor traffic collision occurred without injuries. She and a fellow officer assisted the two drivers in exchanging information.
As she drove we chatted about her work and how she became a sworn officer.
"I am a student of the human story. I do this job so that people feel heard who might not otherwise feel like they get that consideration," she said. "I have to say that the little stuff is what makes this job worth it. To see the light come back in someone's eyes after they've been victimized or hurt. It makes things bearable."
Griffith explained the patrols are designed to be proactive. They try to stop crimes before they happen or can progress into violence.
“Really, the biggest thing is knowing when and how to use force. Our last choice should always be physical force and when we must use it, we are constantly reevaluating. Is this amount needed? Are we able to pull back? These questions are in our minds each and every encounter we have where physical force is used. We are trained to use the minimum force required when we have to get hands on with an individual.”
She spoke of her training and how it is implemented.
“Law enforcement is reactionary. We tailor our response to the actions of others. We respond to the emotional state of a person and try to deescalate the situation. We won’t always be able to, but the main goal is to protect life and property in every call for service," she said. "We have to constantly reevaluate the situation as it changes. Asking ourselves, 'do we enforce or protect?' 'Are we here to listen to someone or arrest them?'”
I finished my time with Clovis PD well informed and sure that the fine officers have the well-being of the city of Clovis well in hand.