The Danish-American Historical Society of California will show off its new home in Selma’s Pioneer Village on Saturday, June 26 and host its first event since the COVID-19 pandemic began by serving a culinary favorite enjoyed the world over.
An aebleskiver brunch will be served from 9-11:30 a.m. in Pioneer Village, just west of Highland Avenue, north of Floral Avenue and near Highway 99 in Selma.
Those attending will be able to enjoy the wooded Pioneer Village, visit historic St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church and a model railroad club’s operating layouts in Selma’s old Southern Pacific Railroad station.
The meal will be served in the shade of the site’s lovely oak woods.
Aebleskiver will be accompanied by all the traditional trimmings, including applesauce, medisterpølse, orange juice and lots of coffee. The suggested donation per meal is $8 and will be gladly accepted at the event.
For the Danish-American Historical Society of California, moving into a new museumarchives-office location has been very much a case of going home to Pioneer Village’s Entry Building, a City of Selma facility. The Society for several years occupied another of the building’s three rooms before moving to downtown Fresno for a few more recent years.
When the Fresno building’s owner ended the Society’s occupancy in April 2019, the Society’s larger museum holdings went into storage. Archivist Lucille Jensen Dennis operated with the archives in her home for five months. Immanuel Lutheran Church in Easton made available a room that Mrs. Dennis used as an interim office for 21 months.
According to a release, an agreement was reached earlier this spring and the Selma City Council gave its approval unanimously in June. Mrs. Dennis has the Society’s extensive collection of Danish artifacts and documents ready to be enjoyed.
“We are very pleased,” said Society President, Laurel Jacobsen. “Pioneer Village’s historical and park like setting and excellent access from Freeway 99 make it an ideal site. We invite everyone to enjoy the museum as well as a great Danish brunch.”
