VISALIA — Riding the state's second-longest current winning streak, College of the Sequoias' baseball team has taken control of the Central Valley Conference championship race.
The Giants (13-3 overall, 13-3 CVC) won four games last week to push their winning streak to six and extend their lead on second-place Fresno City (10-6, 8-5) to 3.5 games with eight to play in the conference.
During a season delayed and shortened by COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions, Sequoias is tied for the second-most wins among the 52 California community college baseball teams that opted to play. The Giants also are tied for the third-best winning percentage (.813) among teams that have played at least 10 games so far.
There will be no state championship tournament this year.
Sequoias scored 10 or more runs for the seventh time in its past eight games while sweeping a doubleheader against Merced (7-9, 5-8) on May 7 in Visalia.
The Giants won the first game 11-9 behind home runs from Andrew Valdez (El Diamante) and Donte Valdez (Redwood).
Andrew Valdez hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning that put his team ahead 6-4. Donte Valdez hit a solo blast in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.
Sequoias trailed by three heading to the bottom of the seventh inning when Davis Beavers (Redwood) put down a run-scoring sacrifice bunt, Michael McKernan (Mt. Whitney) hit a game-tying two-run double and Payton Allen (Golden West) hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly for a 10-9 lead.
James Freisen (Immanuel-Reedley) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning to notch his state-leading sixth save of the season.
In the second game against Merced, the Giants overcame a six-run deficit to win 14-9.
McKernan tied the score at 7-7 with a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Nate Gilson (El Diamante) gave Sequoias a lead it would not relinquish at 10-7 with a three-run double in the sixth.
McKernan and Allen had consecutive RBI singles in a fourth-run eighth that helped the Giants pull away.
Andrew Valdez had a two-run homer for Sequoias in the fourth. He has five home runs on the season, tied for the second-best total in the state.
Relievers Austin Fleck (Central-Fresno), Riley Creech (El Diamante) and Anthony Torres (Exeter) combined to hold the Blue Devils without an earned run over the final 6 1/3 innings.
Fleck (1-0) was credited with the win after pitching 2 1/3 perfect innings.
Sequoias pushed Reedley (11-7, 8-6) from two games back to four in the conference title chase with a 12-9 road win May 4 and a 6-4 triumph over the Tigers on May 5 in Visalia.
In the first game, Benjamin Pedersen (Tulare Union) and Allen each had four hits to power a 19-hit Giants' attack.
Flavio Perez Jr. (Hanford) broke open a one-run game in the fifth with a two-run home run, and Donte Valdez' two-run shot highlighted a four-run sixth that saw Sequoias extend its lead to 10-3.
Pedersen had a run-scoring double in the seventh and Allen scored on a wild pitch in the eighth after registering his fourth hit to cap the scoring for the Giants.
In the second game, the Giants went ahead in the bottom of the seventh when Perez delivered a bases-loaded single to score Allen and Andrew Valdez, then Pedersen came around to score on an error for a 6-4 lead.
Sequoias trailed 3-0 through five innings, but tied the score in the sixth as Pedersen hit a run-scoring triple and Perez and Vincent Estrada (Corcoran) followed with RBI doubles.
The Giants play a non-conference doubleheader against Cerro Coso (9-7) on May 11, with games scheduled to start at 1 and 4 p.m. in Ridgecrest.
Sequoias resumes CVC play May 14 with a home doubleheader against Fresno City. Games are set for noon and 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College of the Sequoias' softball team made life a little easier for primary pitcher Olivia Aguigam last week.
The Giants won four games — all shortened by the mercy rule -- to improve to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Central Valley Conference, two games behind first-place Fresno City (10-4, 8-0).
Aguigam (El Diamante High) has pitched 54 1/3 of the 59 innings Sequoias has played so far this season, including 19 last week while giving up two earned runs in doubleheader sweeps of Taft and Reedley.
Sequoias opened the week at Taft on May 4 as Aguigam pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts during a five-inning 9-0 win during the first game.
Audra Pratt (Golden West) had a two-run triple -- scoring Monica Meza (Caruthers) and Emily Ibarra (Redwood) -- to highlight Sequoias' six-run first inning against the Cougars (1-7, 1-5).
Emily Juarez (Hanford) contributed a two-run double in the third, and Yennifer Gaitan (Mission Oak) added a run-scoring groundout in the fifth to round out the scoring.
In the second game, Juarez and Ibarra hit home runs to back Aguigam's four-hit pitching as Sequoias won 8-0 in five innings.
Juarez connected on a two-run shot and Ibarra followed a batter later with a solo shot in the fifth inning to give the Giants an eight-run lead and enact the mercy rule.
Sequoias also received RBI singles from Mariah Guerrero (Redwood) in the third and Alyssa Grijalva (Selma) in the fourth.
Against visiting Reedley on May 6, Juarez walked the Giants off a 10-2 winner in the first game when she scored on Ibarra's fielder's choice grounder in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Pratt erased a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the first with a two-run single, and Ibarra put Sequoias ahead to stay with a two-run double in the second.
The Giants also received run-scoring doubles by Pratt and Maddison Servadio (Mission Oak), RBI singles from Guerrero and Grijalva and a run-scoring fielder's choice from Meza.
That was plenty of support for Aguigan, who allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out eight.
In the second game, Servadio scored on a double by Guerrrero to give Sequoias a 12-4 walk-off win in six innings over Reedley.
The Giants’ game-ending three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth also featured an RBI triple by Pratt and a run-scoring groundout by Grijalva.
Pratt finished with three of Sequoias' 14 hits, including a RBI double in the first and a two-run double in the third.
The Giants also got run-scoring doubles from Servadio and Ibarra, RBI singles from Grijalva and Juarez, an RBI fielder's choice from Gaitan and a sacrifice fly from Juarez.
Aguigam (7-2) was the winner, allowing one earned run over four innings while striking out three against the Tigers (3-7, 2-4).
Sequoias will host Merced (1-8, 1-7) in a Central Valley Conference doubleheader May 11. Games are scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.