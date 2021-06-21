The Central Sequoia League recently announced its all-league teams for both baseball and softball. Here are the athletes from Kingsburg High and Selma High who were selected.
Softball
Marissa “Rabbit” Gonzalez, Kingsburg High School, was named the leagues Most Valuable Player. Gonzalez helped lead Kingsburg to an 8-2 record in the CSL and a victory in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Gonzalez finished the season with a .482 batting average, with seven home runs and 29 RBIs. She holds the program record for homeruns and RBIs. She will be attending The University of South Carolina beginning in the fall to continue her academic and softball career.
Taryn Irigoyen and Balire Wilson represented Kingsburg High on the All-CSL First Team, while Selma had three players in freshman Khamara Dement, Hannah Garcia and Maiyah Cerda selected to the First Team.
Kingsburg’s Caitlyn Vela, Brianna Vela, Carly Raven and Addison Murguia each were chosen to the All-CSL Second Team. Selma was represented on the Second Team by Marissa Cerda and Emilee Sanchez.
Chris Tapia, Selma High head coach, was chosen as co-coach of the year joined by Dinuba head coach Bryan Patterson.
Baseball
Kingsburg High had four players named to the ALL-CSL First Team, while Selma High had two selections.
Kingsburg’s Holden Hirschkorn and Selma’s Exodus Rodriguez were selected to the first team as outfielders. Kingsburg High’s Riley Beck and Garret Perkins, along with Selma High’s Lee Esparza were chosen to the All-League First Team as infielders.
Kingsburg’s Ethan Enns was named to the All-CSL First Team as the flex player.
Selma High’s Luke Tellez and Kingsburg High’s Mike Delgado and Brian Moreno were each selected to the All-CSL Second Team.
