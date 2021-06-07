Baseball, Softball playoffs set to start
The Central Section baseball and softball playoff brackets were released, and several Valley schools will begin their journey for a section championship.
Softball
The Hanford High Bullpups softball team earned the No. 8 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host No. 9 seed Sanger High School on Tuesday, June 8 in Hanford. With a win, the Bullpups would travel to face No. 1 seed Dinuba High School on Thursday, June 10 in Dinuba.
The Lemoore High softball team received the No. 10 seed in the Division III playoffs and will travel to play at No. 7 seed Reedley High School on Tuesday, June 8. With a win, Lemoore High would travel to play No. 2 seed Templeton High School on Thursday, June 10.
In Division V, Corcoran High School earned the No. 14 seed, while Sierra Pacific High School received a No. 10 seed. Corcoran High will play at No. 3 seed Highland High School. The Golden Bears will play at No. 7 seed Caruthers High School. Both games will take place on Tuesday, June. 8. With wins, Corcoran would play at No. 6 Golden Valley or No. 11 Desert High. Sierra Pacific would play at No. 2 seed McLane High School with a first-round victory.
Baseball
The Hanford High Bullpups baseball team earned a No. 7 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host No. 10 seed Tehachpi High on Wednesday, June 9. With a victory, the Bullpups would travel to play at No. 2 seed El Diamante High on Friday, June 11.
Lemoore High School earned the No. 5 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will host No. 12 seed Exeter High on Wednesday, June 9. With a win, the Tigers will play at No. 4 seed Taft High or host No. 13 seed Central Valley Christian on Friday, June 11.
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears received the No. 11 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will travel to play at No. 6 seed Wasco High on June 9. With victory, the Golden Bears would play at No. 3 Morro Bay or host No. 14 seed Kingsburg High.
