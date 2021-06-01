CENTRAL VALLEY — The brackets for the CIF Central Section basketball playoffs were released on May 29 and included several schools with local ties.
Boys basketball
The Hanford High bullpups boys basketball team received the No. 5 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host No. 12 seed Fresno High in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday, June 2. With a win they would play the winner of the matchup between No. 4 seed Atascadero High and No. 13 seed Sunnyside High School.
Lemoore High School’s boys basketball team earned the No. 3 seed in Division II and will host San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, June 2 in the first round of the playoffs. With a win they would host the winner of the matchup between No. 6 seed Roosevelt High and No. 11 seed Immanuel High School.
The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Division IV playoffs and will have a bye in the first round. They will host the winner of the matchup between No. 8 seed Templeton and No. 9 seed South High School.
Sierra Pacific High were awarded the No. 10 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will play at No. 7 seed Yosemite on Wednesday, June 2. The winner of the game will play at No. 2 seed Liberty-Madera on Friday, June 4.
Kings Christian’s boys team was given a No. 12 seed and will play at No. 5 seed Parlier High on Tuesday, June 1.
Girls Basketball
The Hanford High girls basketball team earned the No. 3 seed in the eight team Division I playoffs and will host Clovis East High School on Thursday, June 3. With a win the Bullpups would travel to No. 2 seed Righetti High School (Santa Maria) or host No. 7 seed Stockdale High School (Bakersfield) on Tuesday, June 8.
The Selma Bears girls basketball team received a No. 6 seed in the eight team Division II playoffs and will travel to play No. 3 seed Paso Robles on Thursday, June 3. A win and the Bears would travel to No. 2 seed Yosemite High or host No. 7 seed Centennial High (Bakersfield) on Tuesday, June 8.
The Lemoore High girls basketball team is the No. 7 seed in the Division III playoffs and will host No. 10 seed Tulare Union High on Tuesday, June 1. With a win, Lemoore would play at No. 2 seed St. Joseph High (Santa Maria) on Thursday, June 3.
The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team received a No. 7 seed in the eight team Division IV playoffs and will travel to face No. 2 seed Bakersfield Christian High on Thursday, June 3.
Corcoran High School earned a No. 3 seed in the Division V playoffs and will host No. 6 seed Rosamond High on Thursday, June 3. With a win they would play at No. 2 seed Fowler High or host No. 7 seed East (Bakersfield). That game would be played on Tuesday, June 8.
Kings Christian High School received a No. 9 seed and will play at No. 8 seed Parlier High on Tuesday, June 8. A win and Kings Christian would play at No. 1 seed Strathmore on Thursday, June 3.
