The Big Fresno Fair announces its official return this October with an in-person 12-day Fair filled with carnival rides, live horse racing, concerts, competitive exhibits, Fair food and more! The 2021 Big Fresno Fair will take place October 6–17.
Discounted admission, season passes and unlimited carnival ride wristbands will go on sale Thursday, July 15 to Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members only, along with live horse racing tickets. This exclusive BFF Club pre-sale runs from July 15 at 10 a.m. until July 31 at 11:59 p.m.
“We are beyond excited to be able to welcome people back to the fairgrounds this October to enjoy the longstanding tradition of The Big Fresno Fair with all of its attractions,” said Stacy Rianda, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “Expect many more announcements coming up, including who we will be bringing to the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.”
Members of the Fair’s BFF Club, its free email newsletter, will receive their pre-sale password via email July 9. Any new members will receive the password in their email sign-up confirmation; sign up here for free: www.FresnoFair.com/BFFClub.
Here is what is included in the BFF Club July 15-31 pre-sale:
- Discounted Tickets
- $28 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands – up to a $7 savings!
- $32 Season Passes – a $6 savings!
- $10 Adult Admission – a $2 savings!
- $6 Seniors, Kids & Military Admission – a $2 savings!
Live Horse Racing Tickets
Be the first to purchase Box Seat, Luxury Deck, Turf Club and Reserved Seat tickets to this year’s live horse racing meet! Tickets go fast, so don’t miss this online pre-sale!
Reserved Seats – get your reserved seat at the races; $6 for a single day ticket or $40 for the entire race meet!
Box Seats – Get Box Seats for 4 or 6 people! Single day box seats start at $28.
Turf Club and Luxury Deck – Enjoy live horse racing like a VIP! Watch from the Turf Club for $40 - $80 per table or from the Luxury Deck for $150 - $180 per table.
Fair Management continues to work with the Fresno County Department of Public Health on health and safety guidelines for the 2021 Big Fresno Fair, as it returns to an in-person event. Current plans do not require masks outdoors; however, masks inside buildings will be required for unvaccinated individuals. Health officials recommend that all individuals should consider wearing masks in settings that are at higher risk for COVID-19, including crowded indoor areas where others are not masked or vaccinated.
The Big Fresno Fair, founded in 1884, is the fourth largest fair in the state of California and represents the 21st District Agricultural Association. More than 600,000 people from throughout the State visit The Big Fresno Fair each year making it the largest event in the Central Valley. Members of the Board of Directors include: Jerry Pacheco, President; Charles Riojas, Vice President; Terry Gonsalves, Secretary/Treasurer; Linda Mae Balakian Hunsucker; Gary Chahil; Frank Flores; Annalisa Perea; Larry Serpa; and Lawrence Salinas. Deputy Managers, Stacy Rianda and Lauri King oversee the daily operations of the Fair.
For more information about The Big Fresno Fair, please visit www.FresnoFair.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.