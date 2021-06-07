SELMA — The Selma High School Bears saved their best for last in Central Sequoia League baseball last week.
Coach John Hollett Jr.'s Bears finished in fifth place in the CSL with a 4-7 record and an overall record of 8-11 after a wild 13-9 victory over the Kingsburg Vikings on May 31, Memorial Day.
The game was played that day at Selma's Allen Cropsey Diamond at Bobby Cox Field because of a conflict with Selma High School's graduation ceremonies. No other date was available.
The 13 runs was a season high for Selma, who averaged 5.5 runs per game, compared to almost 8.5 for Kingsburg.
The loss to Selma eliminated Kingsburg's hopes for a share of the CSL title even though the Vikings defeated league champ Exeter 9-3 two nights later. The Monarchs finished league league play at 8-3 while Kingsburg was 8-4.
The Vikings will take a 12-10 season record into the playoffs which, which begins on June 9.
Before the Monday game, summer High honored their eight seniors. The list includes winning pitcher Luke Tellez, the Aaron Moreno, Noah Gonzalez, Andrew Duarte, Riley Nunes, Isaiah Garcia Ortega, Lee esparza, and Edwin Martinez.
Kingsburg High honored their seniors before the Central Valley Christian game on May 28. Their seniors include losing pitcher Brady Alves, Mike Delgado, Brian Moreno and Luke Berry.
Tellez pitched two perfect innings for the Bears. Garcia Ortega opened the scoring with a one-out home run over the left-field fence. Tellez added two more singles in the game while Garcia Ortega had another hit.
The Bears broke the game open with a five-run second inning while Kingsburg closed the gap with a six-run seventh.
"I thought we had a good plan going into the game for our Senior Night,” said Selma Coach Hollett. “For the most part we executed that plan. We had some of the best pitching we’ve had in a while Luke did a really good job I probably could’ve left him in for one more inning, but the plan was we wanted him to get two. And we had some big hits also, starting with Isaiah‘s HR with some timely hits we haven’t had all season and capitalize on their mistakes overall a good win and a great way to end the season.”
