One swing was the difference in the CIF Central Section Division II Championship between the No. 1 seed Dinuba Emperors and No. 3 seed Selma Bears.
A two-run homerun by Dinuba’s Faith Hernandez in the bottom of the first inning gave Dinuba 2-0 lead. The Bears tried to rally back but were unable to get a run across the plate the rest of the game.
“I wanted the team to be proud of the accomplishment of making the championship game,” said Chris Tapia, Selma High head coach. “You never want to be satisfied that you are here but once it was over, I wanted them to step back and be proud that we were here. We played a great ball game. It was a great Cinderella story for us it just didn’t end our way.”
Despite the loss, Selma’s season will continue as they were selected to compete in the CIF Southern Regional Playoffs. The Bears earned the No. 5 seed in the Division II bracket and traveled to play No. 4 seed Rosary Academy on June 22. No score was available at presstime.
Rosary Academy (21-11 overall) play in the Trinity League which is considered one of the toughest leagues in high school. Rosary Academy defeated Hemet High 11-1 in their last game on June 18 to win the CIF Southern Section Division IV Championship.
With a win, the Bears would travel to play at No. 1 seed Sultana High School on Thursday, June 24. The championship game would be played on Saturday, June 26 at the higher seed home field.
Selma advanced to the Central Section Division II Championship game with a thrilling 3-2 win over Centennial High School (Bakersfield) on June 15 at Duran Diamond in Selma.
With the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Marissa Cerda hit a walk-off solo homerun over the left field wall to give the Bears the victory.
