Selma K9 officer gets vest

SELMA – Selma Police K9 Officer Pasco was the recent recipient of a protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., his partner Selma Police Detective Justin Holt said.

Vested Interest in K9s is a Massachusetts charity whose mission is to provide bulletproof and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Holt, Pasco and the Selma Police Department also thank Pink Biscuit K9s for the dog’s ballistic and stab-resistant vest.

“We would also like to thank Vested Interest in K9’s for awarding them the grant, and helping provide this life-saving tool to K9 partners nationwide,” Holt said.

K9 Pasco’s vest was sponsored by Deann Hobson and Dawn Marando of Pink Biscuit K9s.

