SELMA – Selma High’s Varsity Cheer Squad brought home a number of awards after attending the United Spirit Association’s cheer camp, their advisor Ann Fester reports.
“I am very proud of Varsity Cheer in their hard work and determination to achieve their best, their positive team bonding and respect for one another and to their coach Priscilla Fester and advisor,” Fester said.
SHS Varsity Cheer Squad attended the camp at the University of California, Santa Barbara, from July 30 to Aug. 2. Both coach Priscilla Fester and advisor Ann Fester attended.
The squad earned a Superior plaque for their pom and funky routine, cheer evaluations, individual routines, a Most Hardest Working Cheer Team plaque and the Spirit Stick. The Varsity squad was invited to perform at the Florida Citrus Orange Bowl and Varsity Spirit Spectacular Pre-Parade Performance from Dec. 29 through Jan. 2.
You have free articles remaining.
Varsity cheerleaders Asia Diaz and Cierra Aranda tried out for All American and were both selected to participate in the New Year’s Day parade in Rome, Italy, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. That event includes tours and museum and landmark visits in Rome and Florence, Italy.
After the cheer camp, the cheerleaders, coaches and chaperones enjoyed the last day in Pismo Beach.
“Thank you to all the chaperones for your support and in helping out on the last day of cheer camp,” Ann Fester said. “Thank you to coach Priscilla for all the time, effort and hard work you give and most of all, for the love of the sport of cheer. Go, Bears!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.