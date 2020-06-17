Selma High Class of 2020 perseveres to graduate

Senior Class President Matthew Hernandez also honored Austin and another classmate they were missing that day, Steven Aguilar.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive things when your name is spoken,” he said of Aguilar. “I never got a chance to meet you, but I know you had a great impact on all of our students and our lives and I thank you for that.

“To Desiree Austin, you are deeply missed. There’s no doubt in my mind you’d be a top student here at our school. You had a bright future ahead of you and there isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not thinking about you. You were always willing to help me in Mr. Bill’s math class when I had no idea of what was going on. May you both rest in peace and your legacy live on forever.”

Turning his thoughts to the fallout from COVID-19, Hernandez admits it was frustrating to have life upended their senior year.

“With everything going on I was unmotivated, I was mad and frustrated. Like, why can’t we get the senior year that was promised to us? We looked forward to it for the four years we were at this school.”

Then, he said when he came across rapper Mac Miller’s statement that “people change, things go wrong, but life goes on,” he was able to put things into perspective.