Selma High Class of 2020 perseveres to graduate

SELMA – For as non-traditional as Selma High’s 2020 graduation ceremony was, there were still many aspects of the celebration that reflected long-standing traditions.
In sharp precision, the Selma High Marine Corp ROTC cadets presented the colors of the United States. Priscilla Lopez proudly sang “The National Anthem.” In their speeches, students recounted memorable occasions as they set their eyes on their futures.
Their principal, Guillermo Lopez, shared fatherly advice in his speech, and parents and families beamed with pride taking pictures and video as they cheered their graduate walking across the stage.
What was drastically different this year were the precautions Selma High took in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Staley Stadium bleachers were empty as student speakers gave their presentations. They were filmed by Frankie Leal and video production students in front of only a small audience. It was mostly the other speakers who heard their presentations in person.
During the week leading up to the speeches seniors took turns, arriving with only their families and staying spaced apart as they waited to walk the stage. They were handed their diploma covers by a family member. Then, a few more feet away, photographers took family and individual photos. Then each group would exit the stadium to celebrate at home.
As the coronavirus drastically altered how the school year ended, the students admit they couldn’t help but feel disappointed. However, as ASB Vice President Brandi Aguilera said in her speech, she did not want the Class of 2020 to be remembered for how the virus took over.
“We’ll be remembered for our ability to persevere and [for] never losing sight of Selma High traditions and relationships.”
Aguilera thanked their teachers, staff, parents and community members for “making us seniors feel as special as we can in these unprecedented times.”
ASB treasurer Erick Octavio Santiago gave an address in Spanish while ASB representative Gurpreet Kaur Singh gave one in Punjabi.
ASB President Sega Moreno recounted what it takes to be a bear – believing, accepting, respecting and supporting.
“There are a few of you out there that believe you are your own support system, but why is that? You probably feel like you’re alone but in reality, you’re pushing yourself to be better than the people who let you down. There’s nothing wrong with this because after tonight, we’ll be starting our lives and are in full control. Everything we’ve learned, good or bad, has made us who are today.”
Moreno honored her friend, Desiree Azalea Austin, “the very first friend I ever made. I know you’re with all of us on this very special day.”
Senior Class President Matthew Hernandez also honored Austin and another classmate they were missing that day, Steven Aguilar.
“I’ve heard nothing but positive things when your name is spoken,” he said of Aguilar. “I never got a chance to meet you, but I know you had a great impact on all of our students and our lives and I thank you for that.
“To Desiree Austin, you are deeply missed. There’s no doubt in my mind you’d be a top student here at our school. You had a bright future ahead of you and there isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not thinking about you. You were always willing to help me in Mr. Bill’s math class when I had no idea of what was going on. May you both rest in peace and your legacy live on forever.”
Turning his thoughts to the fallout from COVID-19, Hernandez admits it was frustrating to have life upended their senior year.
“With everything going on I was unmotivated, I was mad and frustrated. Like, why can’t we get the senior year that was promised to us? We looked forward to it for the four years we were at this school.”
Then, he said when he came across rapper Mac Miller’s statement that “people change, things go wrong, but life goes on,” he was able to put things into perspective.
“It’s true. Life goes on, with or without you. I’m glad to say in the four years at this school I made memories I’ll never forget – the good and bad.”
Looking ahead to the future, Hernandez said he hoped they can gather for a reunion in 10 years, “not as students, [but] as teachers, doctors, President of the United States and mothers and dads.”
Valedictorians Simran Bains and Brendan Roberts also addressed their classmates in speeches.
Bains highlighted the determination it took to earn their diplomas.
“In the face of many difficulties we’ve gone through over these past four years, we have all persevered and proven that we have the strength and determination that is required to earn our high school diplomas, which is no small task,” he said. “All the work, stress and countless hours of studying is finally paying off today.”
Roberts agreed that reaching the milestone was not easy as they had to balance sports, academics, their social life and then, deal with coronavirus.
“As a class, we’ve lost so much and complained so little because we understand that what we give up now will keep us safe in the future. I’m grateful that we are still able to celebrate graduation in this way. We must acknowledge the resilience in the Class of 2020. No matter how many obstacles there were, we still managed to find a way to overcome what stood before us.”
Selma High Principal Guillermo Lopez said he was proud of the students’ ability to show academic excellence despite the unprecedented obstacles.
“No matter where you go, or what you do, there are challenges ahead of you, such as our current reality of COVID-19. What I’m asking of each one of you is to meet those challenges with your head held high and your heart wide open.”
He challenged the graduates to do all they could to reach their full potential in life and in closing, encouraged them to tackle life’s problems by observing, analyzing and adapting to overcome them.
“Class of 2020, you are the class to make history and you will be the class to make a better future.”
The Top 25 students were also recognized in the virtual ceremony before students were announced to receive their diplomas. These include Julie Aceves Amezola, Brandi Aguilera, Ubaldo Apolinar-Delacueva, Anna Armstrong, Simran Bains, Danielle Carillo, Kim Diaz, Dale Fransen, Jason Ganger, Gabriel Coronado Gonzalez, Jose, Hernandez Reyes, Jasmine Lozano Castillo, Claire Machado, Noelle Marroquin, Siany McGovern, Daisy Michelle Pacheco, Jasmyn Pena, Giselle Perez, Katarina Quintana, Brendan Roberts, Jacob Rodriguez, Seth Ruiz, Simran Sahota, Galilea Torres and Madeleine Vasquez.
The Selma High Class of 2020 includes:
