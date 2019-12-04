{{featured_button_text}}
Selma High Choirs: Perform Dec. 11

A scene from the 2018 Selma High and Abraham Lincoln Middle School Choir performance shows students dressed in their formal attire for the annual winter concert. This year, the Dec. 11 performance is themed “Movie Night! Songs from the Big Screen.”

 File photo

SELMA – Selma High Choirs are having a slumber party-themed performance where attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and fuzzy slippers.

The choirs will perform “Movie Night! Songs from the Big Screen” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Selma High Dining Hall. Tickets are $5 at the door. Students enter free with student ID.

Previous SHS choir members, family members and any community members who like to sing are welcomed to attend a community choir rehearsal from 7- 8 p.m. Dec. 5 in the SHS Choir Room. A short pre-show run with the entire choir takes place just before the concert at 6 p.m. the night of the event.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Audience members may wear their laziest, comfy outfits, sleepwear or PJs for the event. Hot chocolates and movie popcorn will be on sale, as well as other wintery refreshments.

For details, contact Choir Director Luffy Bailey at Selma High at 898-6550.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Tags

Load comments