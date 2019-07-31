SELMA – The Selma High AG Boosters are hosting a Fall Harvest Banquet at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at PRG Farms, 7594 E. Conejo Ave., Selma.
The event benefits Selma High’s Future Farmers of America Chapter. The Chapter has one of the last operating, self-sufficient high school farms in California which is operated completely by student FFA members and advisors. The commodities the farm produces feed the student population of the Selma Unified School District. Proceeds from this event allow more members to attend and compete at various FFA sanctioned events and competitions throughout the state at no cost to them or their families
Admission is $50 per person and tables of eight are $400.
The menu includes barbecue rib-eye steak and the evening includes live and silent auctions, guns and a raffle. The event starts with a social hour and no-host bar at 5 p.m. The auction and dinner start at 6 p.m. Corin Hoggard will serve as the emcee.
Educator, writer and gentleman farmer Paul Betancourt is the guest speaker. Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will make a special appearance.
Organizers say banquet participants are helping fund and educate the next generation of ag innovators who will feed us and ensure food safety, good stewardship of our resources and environment for years to come.
For tickets, sponsorships or donations, contact Brandon Shoemaker, 470-7149 or by email at nrabrandon@hotmail.com.
