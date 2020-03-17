Selma Health Board earmarks $50k for COVID-17 needs

“The course of treatment is to go home, get well and stay out of public spaces. If you have confirmed cases, you’ll probably be quarantined legally.”

Patients who are considered low risk will be told to self-isolate, he said. They’ll be monitored and given specific instructions about how to check themself to make sure they’re not developing a fever or cough, he said.

This has already happened in Selma.

“Someone in Selma this weekend was at a medical facility and was escalating the concern. We were running a bunch of tests and then COVID comes up. It was best for them to stay home until we got the test results back so the [parent] and three kids say fine, we’ll go home.”

Pomaville said his staff called to check on how they were faring and the patient revealed they could not get prescribed medication and comply with the self-quarantine. Calls were made to social workers to help the patient not only get that medicine, but needed groceries for their family.

“I had one of my social workers help to solve the problem. We got her her meds and got her lined up. She had the resources; she just didn’t know how to get to them.”