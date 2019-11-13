SELMA – Adventist Health hospitals in both Hanford and Selma have each earned an A from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other healthcare consumers who are committed to improving quality and safety.
Leapfrog assigns an A through F grades to acute care hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients in their care. Of the 2,600 hospitals evaluated this fall, 377 earned an A.
Adventist Health Selma is the only hospital in Fresno County to earn straight A’s five times in a row.
Andrea Kofl, Adventist Health in the Central Valley president, said nothing is more important than ensuring patient safety.
“I am very proud of our teams who are constantly looking for ways to better serve our patients as part of our mission to live God’s love. We are excited to celebrate this achievement,” she said.
Leapfrog Group CEO Leah Binder said those A rankings are not easy to come by and take “genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to acute-care hospitals in the United States twice a year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent.
The results are free to the public and may be viewed online at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
