Selma Craft Beer Festival to livestream

SELMA – With the quarantine precautions in place, plans for the 4th Annual Selma Craft Beer Festival have been cancelled. That is, until drummer Phillip Hernandez got an idea.

The Beer Festival is just one of a slew of local events that have been put on hold. However, since this event is a benefit for the local Selma Cancer Support, and the performers are local musicians, Hernandez couldn’t accept that there wouldn’t be an event to help raise funds for this local nonprofit.

“This fantastic event benefits Selma’s Cancer Support organization, which is a great local charity. Our goal was to ensure that this festival had that special local touch. It makes for a special event for all the musicians involved while raising money for a great cause.”

With the contagious coronavirus spreading, California’s governor called for a ‘shelter-in-place’ mode of self-isolation which has severely limited interaction.

But Hernandez couldn’t just let a good thing disappear.

“Here’s the deal. We don’t think they should miss out on that financial gift because of all this craziness and, lucky for us, we have the technology to do something about it,” he said.

