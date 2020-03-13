Selma Council’s Monday meeting held via teleconference

SELMA – Selma’s City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16 will take place but “out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 virus and given Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent Executive Order, the meeting will also be held via teleconference,” an email from the City states.

Call-in information is below:

Teleconference Phone Number: +1 (669) 224-3412

Access Code: 527-440-429

As required, Selma City Hall Council Chambers will be open for the public to attend, but the public may also participate via teleconference at the number provided above.

The agendas and packet can also be found online http://www.cityofselma.com/ on the front page of the website, left hand side-blue border.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.