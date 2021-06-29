With only nine days before the end of the month, the Selma City Council on June 21 voted 3-2 to read a proclamation declaring June as LBGT Pride Month in the city.
The vote, rejecting a motion to table the reading of the proclamation, was just one of the items that filled a meeting that lasted more than four and a half hours.
Mayor Pro Tem Beverly Cho changed her vote from earlier in the month, when she voted to table the reading of the resolution.
The council heard several moments of testimony, both for and against reading of the Proclamation supporting Pride Month.
Councilmember Blanca Mendoza-Navarro made the motion to table the proclamation for the second time. She and councilman John Trujillo voted to table it. Cho, Mayor Scott Robertson and councilwoman Sarah Guerra voted not to table the reading.
The Pride Flags, which were installed on June 1, will fly until the end of the month.
"We voted on it [in March]," said Councilmember Sarah Guerra. "Why can't we just read the proclamation?"
The proclamation is very similar to one that failed in a vote by the Kingsburg City Council earlier this month.
