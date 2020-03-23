Selma complies with governor’s order

SELMA – As of Friday, March 20, the City of Selma is complying with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-33-20 calling on all California residents to stay in their homes, except for essential services. The governor issued the order on March 19.

In a press release, City Manager Teresa Gallavan said the “City of Selma expects that our businesses and residents will comply with the measures outlined in the Governor’s order, and we will follow the State’s guidelines for enforcement.”

In an earlier press release, it was recognized that COVID-19-related closures would disrupt many daily activities but that officials’ “highest priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Selma, City staff, and their families.”

At the March 16 meeting, City Council adopted a resolution proclaiming the existence of a local emergency.

To help thwart the spread of the coronavirus, the City issued guidelines as recommended by the Fresno County Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United State’s President.

Avoid any gatherings of greater than 10 people

Maintain six feet of social distancing