Selma complies with governor’s order

SELMA – As of Friday, March 20, the City of Selma is complying with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-33-20 calling on all California residents to stay in their homes, except for essential services. The governor issued the order on March 19.
In a press release, City Manager Teresa Gallavan said the “City of Selma expects that our businesses and residents will comply with the measures outlined in the Governor’s order, and we will follow the State’s guidelines for enforcement.”
In an earlier press release, it was recognized that COVID-19-related closures would disrupt many daily activities but that officials’ “highest priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Selma, City staff, and their families.”
At the March 16 meeting, City Council adopted a resolution proclaiming the existence of a local emergency.
To help thwart the spread of the coronavirus, the City issued guidelines as recommended by the Fresno County Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United State’s President.
Avoid any gatherings of greater than 10 people
Maintain six feet of social distancing
Those who are 65 or older, or otherwise have underlying health conditions, should avoid public exposure
Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
Avoid contact with people who are sick
If you are sick, stay home and contact your primary physician
Citizens needing assistance with food, transportation, or other necessities may call City Hall at 891-2200 or the Senior Center at 891-2239.
The City of Selma is taking these preventive measures:
City Hall, at 1710 Tucker St., and Fire Administration, 1711 Tucker St., will be closed to the public.
City staff will continue to report to work and conduct regular business.
Fire Marshal, Building, and Planning services will still be available. For Building and Planning services contact the Building Department at 891-2200 or 891-2208. For fire inspections or plan submittal, the Fire Marshal can be reached at 349-9118.
Events on City-owned property are postponed. This includes events at Pioneer Village, Arts Center and all City parks.
While no reservations will be taken for events at our parks, they will remain open for public use; however, the City recommends that the public follow the same CDC guidelines and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.
The Selma Senior Center is currently closed. This will include the Senior Lunch Program. Cold meals will still be available for pick-up. Concerned citizens, who are unable to travel, or otherwise need assistance, may contact the Senior Center at 891-2239 or City Hall at 891-2200.
“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we implement these preventive measures. City staff will be working with local organizations to ensure the needs of our community are being met. By following recommended guidelines, we will work together as a community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of our community,” Gallavan stated in the release.
