{{featured_button_text}}
Selma City: City map

The City of Selma is moving to district elections rather than the current at-large system. A series of meetings are being held to determine where the district lines will be drawn and public input is being sought to determine the final map.

 Contributed

SELMA – The process of moving to district elections for Selma’s City Council continues with the posting of draft maps on the City’s website.

Draft maps were posted Aug. 27 at http://www.cityofselma.com/by_district_elections/timeline.htm

The public is now invited to give input before or at the Sept. 3 and Sept. 16 Council meetings. These take place at City Hall, 1710 Tucker St.

A post on the City’s website read:

“What do you think of the Draft Maps?

Now that they are posted, the Council wants to hear what you like and dislike about each.

The Council wants to know not just which map(s) you like or dislike, but why you feel that way about each map. These are the first drafts, not necessarily the final maps, and future versions can include revisions aimed at addressing the concerns raised by residents.

Please take the time to look at them and share your thoughts, either before or at one of the upcoming Council hearings that are listed above.

And, as a reminder, you can still draw your own revisions to any of the posted Draft Maps.

The demographic profiles for each map are located in the demographic summary table below.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments