Selma Chamber to host Community Awards Banquet
Selma Chamber to host Community Awards Banquet

Selma Chamber: Awards Banquet

Selma District Chamber of Commerce Director Bob Allen speaks during the 2019 Community Awards Banquet as Chamber Board President Linda Esquivel listens in. Tickets are being sold for this year's event which is March 26.

 Laura Brown

SELMA – The Selma District Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Annual Community Awards Banquet. The categories include: Citizen of the Year, Distinguished Service Award, Business/Industry of the Year Award, Excellence in Agriculture, Junior Citizen of the Year and Educator of the Year.

The banquet is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Swan Court Conference Center of Legends Restaurant, 2910 Pea Soup Andersen Blvd. Tickets are $35 each and is by reservation only. Seating is limited.

The event includes a no-host cocktail hour and silent auction. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. The deadline to reserve seats is Friday, March 20. Go online to http://bit.ly/32U63MK to download the RSVP form. If paying by check, make payable to the “Selma District Chamber of Commerce.” Register tables of eight or attendees will share a table. Dinner choices include steak, chicken piccata, salmon or vegetarian and garden salad, steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes, dinner roll and dessert.

To nominate a recipient, log on to http://bit.ly/3aB6qye and share the nominees’ community activities, short biography, reason you’re nominating the person and your contact information.

For details, contact Selma Chamber Director Bob Allen at 891-2235, in person at 1821 Tucker St., or by email at chamberdirector@cityofselma.com.

