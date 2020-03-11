Selma Chamber to host Community Awards Banquet

SELMA – The Selma District Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Annual Community Awards Banquet. The categories include: Citizen of the Year, Distinguished Service Award, Business/Industry of the Year Award, Excellence in Agriculture, Junior Citizen of the Year and Educator of the Year.
The banquet is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Swan Court Conference Center of Legends Restaurant, 2910 Pea Soup Andersen Blvd. Tickets are $35 each and is by reservation only. Seating is limited.
The event includes a no-host cocktail hour and silent auction. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. The deadline to reserve seats is Friday, March 20. Go online to http://bit.ly/32U63MK to download the RSVP form. If paying by check, make payable to the “Selma District Chamber of Commerce.” Register tables of eight or attendees will share a table. Dinner choices include steak, chicken piccata, salmon or vegetarian and garden salad, steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes, dinner roll and dessert.
To nominate a recipient, log on to http://bit.ly/3aB6qye and share the nominees’ community activities, short biography, reason you’re nominating the person and your contact information.
For details, contact Selma Chamber Director Bob Allen at 891-2235, in person at 1821 Tucker St., or by email at chamberdirector@cityofselma.com.