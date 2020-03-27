Selma C.O.M. in need of donations

“Because of quarantine, some of them can’t get out,” she said of the seniors. “We are very much focusing on seniors, as well those who are shut in and coming to get food.”

Vazquez said they are tracking how many are in need to give community members an idea just how much the demand has increased because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re doing the seven days a week,” she said.

With the increased demand, there is a spike in the need for donations and financial contributions to purchase needed food items, she said.

“We need monetary donations so that we can keep this up as long as needed, also, for the expenses of staying open serving every day food. We are seeing many community members that are shut-ins or that are seniors, as well as our homeless, who would not be able to eat anywhere else because all the food sources have shut down.”

To donate, contact Delfina Vazquez at 836-8165, selmacomdelfina@gmail.com, online at selmacom.org or by mail at P.O. Box 955 Selma, Calif., 93662.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

