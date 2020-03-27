Selma C.O.M. in need of donations

SELMA – Worried and scared. That’s how Selma Community Outreach Ministries’ Delfina Vazquez described the people asking for food donations now that several meal outlets have been closed because of the coronavirus-related quarantines.
Selma’s Senior Center staff is coordinating meal deliveries for seniors; however other local food sources are closed. And with the public’s frenzied stocking up of necessities in the wake of the health need to limit public activity, store shelves have become bare. Thus, even seniors have been seeking the nonprofit’s assistance.
Thus, Vazquez said she’s concerned the hungry who are shut-ins or homeless may resort to desperate actions at this time.
“We shut down the Smart Center where they would get a hot meal and a bag of food every Monday and Friday, plus the Methodist Church closed down Wednesday night hot meal where they would get a hot meal there as well.”
To meet the emergency need, and yet still comply with social distancing requirements, the usual showers that take place at Extending Hands Ministries at 1701 Whitson Ave. on Saturdays have be converted to strictly a food and clothing distribution where recipients are being asked to pick up needed items and return home to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsome’s and the City of Selma’s quarantine requirements.
Vazquez said a bag of food, a hot meal, care package and clean set of clothing will be offered to those who are in need from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, March 28.
“Because of quarantine, some of them can’t get out,” she said of the seniors. “We are very much focusing on seniors, as well those who are shut in and coming to get food.”
Vazquez said they are tracking how many are in need to give community members an idea just how much the demand has increased because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re doing the seven days a week,” she said.
With the increased demand, there is a spike in the need for donations and financial contributions to purchase needed food items, she said.
“We need monetary donations so that we can keep this up as long as needed, also, for the expenses of staying open serving every day food. We are seeing many community members that are shut-ins or that are seniors, as well as our homeless, who would not be able to eat anywhere else because all the food sources have shut down.”
To donate, contact Delfina Vazquez at 836-8165, selmacomdelfina@gmail.com, online at selmacom.org or by mail at P.O. Box 955 Selma, Calif., 93662.
