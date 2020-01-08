REEDLEY – Natasha arrived almost two weeks early to become the first baby born in 2020 at the Adventist Health Reedley Birth Center.
The newborn’s mother, Juana, was not expecting the baby until Jan. 15 but said she started feeling strong contractions on the morning of Jan. 1.
“I had been feeling pain for several days and knew she was on the way,” Juana said. “She surprised us, but I’m happy that she’s here and healthy.”
Juana arrived at the Adventist Birth Center at 5:25 p.m., and later delivered Natasha at 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 2. Natasha weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. She was the first baby born at the hospital at the start of this New Year.
The newborn has discovered the joys of napping in her mother’s arms and the warm snuggles from her sister, Adamaris, 20, and brother, Jordan, 8.
“We were really excited to meet her,” Adamaris said. “I’ve been the only girl for 20 years, so I’m happy to finally have a sister.”
