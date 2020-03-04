Selma awarded $4.4M in parks grant

SELMA – Plans to build a new park in Selma just got a $4.4 million boost, thanks to a grant through the Proposition 68 State of California Parks & Water Bond 2018.

In a press release issued by Recreation & Community Services Director Mikal Kirchner on Feb. 25, the City of Selma announced it will receive a grant of $4,416,000 to build a new park near Rockwell Pond.

“This is great news for the City and community of Selma,” Mayor Louis Franco said. “These funds will help us provide much-needed green space for our community.”

It’s been since the mid 1980’s when Shafer Park was constructed that Selma has been able to establish a new park.

Kirchner added that the development is “great news for Selma as we have been working hard to add park and open space to the community. I want to thank everyone who supported the grant and all the residents who attended the community forums and provided input that was necessary and valuable to include within our application. Also, a ‘thank you’ to Richard Harmon of Townsend Affairs, Inc. for his assistance in grant writing.”

Proposition 68 was a bond act approved by the voters in 2018. The State received 478 applications requesting $2.3 billion for the available $254.9 million in this round.

The City will be acquiring a 28-acre parcel to construct new playground equipment, water play park, a walking trail throughout the park, two basketball courts, an open space area, two picnic shelters, restrooms, park access driveway, parking lot, and lighting and landscaping throughout the park. “Selma is very fortunate to have received this funding and we will keep the Community updated as more information is received,” Kirchner said.

