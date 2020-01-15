SELMA – As the new year starts, Selma Arts Center announces its upcoming show the 2020 season. To purchase tickets for the season or for each show, email director Nicolette Andersen at Nicolettea@cityofselma.com or stop in to 1935 High St., Selma or call 891-2238. To book tickets, log on to: https://bit.ly/35Suj1s
Here is a brief synopsis of their shows for this year.
“Puffs,” rated PG 13, Feb. 14-29
A play by Matt Cox, Directed by Adam Chavez and Ben Deghand
The main season opens with “Puffs.” For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs who just happened to be there too. It's a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
This clever and inventive play “never goes more than a minute without a laugh” (Nerdist) giving you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers “who are so lovable and relatable, you’ll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along” (Hollywood Life). Their “hilariously heartfelt” (Metro) and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.
“Seussical Kids,” rated G, March 5-8
Presented by the Cool Kid Players. Book by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, directed by Nicolette C. Andersen
In the first of two productions for the ever-popular Cool Kid Players this season, Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in “Seussical Kids,” a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.
Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat, our narrator, tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child, who gets in trouble for thinking too many thinks. Horton's challenge is twofold - not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
Performers ages 6-12 will portray the characters from the popular Dr. Seuss books.
“Tarzan,” rated PG, April 17-May 2
Book by David Henry Hwang, music and lyrics by Phil Collins, directed by Nicolette C. Andersen and Ben Deghand with Heather Lemon
For our second mainstage show, SAC is thrilled to collaborate with Vizual Voices director Heather Lemon on our first ASL-incorporated production to add a new layer of storytelling to one of the most recognizable and beloved tales of all time.
Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough’s “Tarzan of the Apes,” “Tarzan” features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits, like the Academy Award-winning “You'll Be in My Heart,” as well as “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds,” make “Tarzan” an unforgettable theatrical experience.
Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan. Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan’s life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory, and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion, as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.
“Head Over Heels,” rated PG13, June 12-27
Songs by The Go-Gos, adapted by James MacGrunder, based upon “The Arcadia” by Sir Philip Sidney, conceived and original book by Jeff Whitty, directed and choreographed by Michael C. Flores
Third in the #SAC2020 lineup is “Head Over Heels,” the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with “Hedwig and the Angry Itch,” “Avenue Q” and “Spring Awakening.”
This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”
A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, “Head Over Heels” follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction - only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts.
SAC is thrilled to bring “Head Over Heels” to the Valley just in time for Pride month. Indeed, this production we our biggest celebration of love and authenticity to date.
“Moana Jr.,” rated PG, July 16 - 25
Presented by the Cool Kid Players. Music and lyrics by Opetaia Foa’i, Mark Mancina and Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Nicolette C. Andersen
Based on the hit Disney animated film, “Moana Jr.” tells the story of the strong-willed daughter of the chief of a Polynesian village, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with a goddess. When blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of returning the heart of Te Fiti and saving her people. Performers ages 8-16 are welcomed to audition for this vibrant and adventurous production.
“Hair,” rated R, Aug. 14-29
Music by Galt MacDermont, book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, directed by Dominic Grijalva.
The American tribal love-rock musical “Hair” is the fourth show in the mainstage lineup. This legendary musical celebrates the 1960s counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. To an infectiously energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs like “Aquarius,” “Good Morning, Starshine,” “Hair,” “I Got Life,” and “Let The Sun Shine.” Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, “Hair” remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.
This immersive production of “Hair” will take place on the floor and stage of the Selma Arts Center, transporting guests into the vibrantly psychedelic world of the counterculture tribe. Be prepared for a wild celebration of peace, freedom, love, and happiness.
“Little Shop of Horrors,” rated PG13, Sept. 18-Oct. 3
Music by Alan Menken, book and lyrics by Howard Sherman, directed by Chris Ortiz-Belcher and Adam Chavez
The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination’
SAC is thrilled to bring this cult favorite to our mainstage season, featuring the newly released revised orchestrations!
“The Rocky Horror Show,” rated R, Oct. 23-31
Book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, directed and choreographed by Michael C. Flores
Brad, Janet, Dr. Frank-N-Furter and all your favorite freaks are back for more, only this time the fun runs thru Halloween! SAC is elated to bring back “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” after a sold-out fundraiser production in 2018. The fun culminates on Oct. 31 with a closing night Halloween ball bash.
“Zoot Suit,” rated PG13, Nov. 20-Dec. 5
A play by Luis Valdez, music by Daniel Valdez and Lalo Guerrero, lyrics by Lalo Guerrero, directed by Juan Luis Guzmán
Closing out the 2020 season, SAC is proud to present the Chicanx epic, “Zoot Suit.” Performed with permission from the historic Teatro Campesino, “Zoot Suit,” written by Luis Valdez, spins a captivating tale of cultural bonds and racial tensions in Los Angeles during World War II. Henry Reyna and his friends and family enter a tangled world of violence and racism when they are blamed for the death of a young man at a party. In the resulting backlash, Henry and 21 other 38th Street gang members are found guilty of the murder and are sent to San Quentin to serve life sentences while Los Angeles erupts into violence. Based on actual and historic events, “Zoot Suit’s” poignant ending reminds theater-goers of the importance of fighting discrimination and celebrating the diversity of voices in art.
