SELMA – The Selma Adult School is gearing up for its Spring 2020 semester and is offering six different career technical education courses. Other courses are also available at Sanger, Dinuba and Kings Canyon adult schools. Call 524-7775 for Sanger, 596-2066 for Dinuba, or 305-7085 for Kings Canyon for more details about their course offerings.
Selma’s career tech classes include a CNA course, digital photography, emergency medical tech, security guard, baton and summer CNA classes. Call 898-6590 for details regarding course classrooms and times. Here is a description of each course.
Selma Adult School also provides programs for high school diploma, English as a Second Language and civic participation/citizen prep at either no cost or low cost to those students who are 18 years of age or older.
New and returning students may register in the Selma Adult School office, located on the south side of the Selma High School campus, 3125 Wright St. Registration is 5-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Classes are offered typically 5-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Schedules vary depending on the class.
For details, contact Adult School secretary Sylvia Sanchez-Madrigal at 898-6590 or ssanchez2@selmausd.org.
Certified nursing assistant class starts Jan. 14 and ends May 29. Cost is $550. The summer course is June 8 through July 10 and costs $850.
Students will prepare to be employed in a licensed extended-care facility. Other areas of employment may be an acute hospital, a doctor’s office or clinic. The course is held both in the classroom and in a community training sites such as long-term and intermediate care facilities.
This competency-based course includes personal care skills and communication skills with an emphasis on caring for the geriatric and rehabilitative resident, for entry level positions. Course prepares students in core skills needed for more advanced courses in the health care careers. Upon successful completion of this course, students take a State Certification exam and are certified by the Department of Health Services. Instructors for the course are approved by the certifying agency.
Digital photography starts Jan. 22 and ends March 18. The cost is $40.
Students learn skills and knowledge needed to enter the field of photography as well as providing a solid foundation for further photographic training at a community college or trade school. Current advanced digital and computer-based photography imaging skills and knowledge are covered. Instruction includes extensive hands-on lab and field assignments, projects, demonstrations, lectures, presentations, discussions, readings, worksheets, research and critiques of student work.
Student competencies are determined through completion and evaluation of numerous independent lab projects, repeated demonstration of desired objectives, performance tests, written evaluations, and other projects. Students produce photography for school and community publications (newspaper, yearbook, and newsletters), exhibits, daily bulletin, presentations, organizations, individuals, and competitions.
Emergency Medical Technician starts Jan. 27 and runs through March 28. This course is sponsored by the Fresno Workforce Connection. There is no charge for qualified students.
Prepare yourself to become a first responder. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course prepares the EMT student to provide pre-hospital assessment and care for patients of all ages with a variety of medical conditions and traumatic injuries. The course will also prepare students for the National Registry EMT Certification Exam.
Security guard training starts Feb. 18 and ends March 12. Cost is $60.
The Bureau of Security & Investigative Services Security program provides students with the mandatory curriculum necessary to become a licensed Security Guard by the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services. This course is designed around the requirements of California Assembly Bill 2880 and its reformation of the Security Guard training procedures. In addition, students will receive training and certification in CPR and First Aid.
Baton training starts March 17 and ends April 2. Cost is $60.
This course is designed to provide students with the required level of proficiency to carry and use a baton while on duty as private security guards. Individuals required to obtain a baton permit must be taught in the format described in Section 7585.9(a) of the Business and Professions Code. The course is an 18-hour baton training course certified by BSIS (Bureau of Investigative Services). The training will go over baton striking techniques, law and regulations.
