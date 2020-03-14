Second suspect in Selma drive-by arrested

SELMA – A second Selma man was recently arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place in May 2019, according to a Selma Police Department press release from Police Chief Joe Gomez.

Selma Police originally came out to call of shots fired on May 17, 2019 to the 2800 block of C Street area.

Officers arrived to find multiple vehicles and a residence struck by gunfire. A victim was also on scene who reported being grazed during the shooting.

Several people were identified as suspects in this crime and in September 2019, Ruben Alexander Robles, 24, of Selma, was taken into custody for his role in this shooting.

A second subject avoided being captured at first by fleeing the state.

With the help from the United States Marshall’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Fresno County Adult Compliance Team, a second Selma man was arrested by SPD on March 9.

Jaylen Charging Sandoval, 25, was taken into custody without incident and booked into Fresno County Jail. Both suspects are charged with multiple felony counts, including assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements.

