School at home brings out creativity, flexibility

With local schools temporarily closed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, school districts in Selma and Kingsburg are now having students pick up sack lunches in drive-throughs and work on lessons at home.
Students are now spending their days at home with their parents and other caretakers. We asked parents to capture some of their activities at home and this is what they shared. Students are hunkering down to get math and other lessons done, helping pitch in around the house and tackling new projects to take advantage of spring’s arrival.
Erin Pasillas shared a picture of Temperence Pasillas, a Clay Elementary third grader, doing math homework.
We also heard from Abigail Palsgaard whose daughter, Brynn Palsgaard kept busy by reading on St. Patrick's Day. Haesten Palsgaard and Jonas Palsgaard, in front, wrote a motivational saying and pictures, like Jonas’ teacher, Mrs. Spitzer at Washington often does and “she always says, ‘It is okay.’ Jonas wrote it himself. We are really going to miss our teachers and school staff.”
Mia Sagado’s uncle, Oscar Hernandez, shared a picture of his niece, a third grader at Garfield Elementary, working on her math homework.
Jordan Mendoza, meanwhile, share a picture of his daughter helping turn the meat during a recent family barbecue.
Kingsburg High’s plant sciences teacher Amanda Ferguson shared an example of how she turned lemons into lemonade when an order of 1,000 plant plugs she had already ordered were about to arrive.
“They were plants that my horticulture classes were going to grow for our plant sale in May. But with school out, they needed to go somewhere else before they died,” she wrote. “I was going to need to transplant them myself, and possibly not even have a market to sell them to if we don’t end up having a spring sale. This afternoon, I threw out an idea just to see if a few people were interested in transplant kits for their home-bound children.”
Ferguson turned to social media to sell kid-friendly plant kits to families throughout the community.
“The response was way bigger than I thought it would be,” she said as there wound up being even more families wanting to get the kits.
“It was a long day, but highly rewarding, especially in the midst of all of this,” she said of “spreading plant love as well as a bit of ag literacy all over town!”
Ferguson shared https://backtotheroots.com/ as an online resource for any interested in plant kits.
Another virtual learning opportunity that will encourage teens and tweens to read is Selma High Assistant Principal Shawn Wisley’s reading of “The Sword of Summer” on YouTube.
“With author Rick Riordan’s permission, I am reading the first book of the ‘Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard’ series,” Wisley writes.
“I hope this meets a need out there for read-alouds of middle school (or upper elementary or some high school) students. There’s a lot of elementary read-alouds out there, so here’s one for the older kids!” Here’s a link to chapter one: https://bit.ly/2WBjIHq.
