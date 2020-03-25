School at home brings out creativity, flexibility

Kingsburg High’s plant sciences teacher Amanda Ferguson shared an example of how she turned lemons into lemonade when an order of 1,000 plant plugs she had already ordered were about to arrive.

“They were plants that my horticulture classes were going to grow for our plant sale in May. But with school out, they needed to go somewhere else before they died,” she wrote. “I was going to need to transplant them myself, and possibly not even have a market to sell them to if we don’t end up having a spring sale. This afternoon, I threw out an idea just to see if a few people were interested in transplant kits for their home-bound children.”

Ferguson turned to social media to sell kid-friendly plant kits to families throughout the community.

“The response was way bigger than I thought it would be,” she said as there wound up being even more families wanting to get the kits.

“It was a long day, but highly rewarding, especially in the midst of all of this,” she said of “spreading plant love as well as a bit of ag literacy all over town!”

Ferguson shared https://backtotheroots.com/ as an online resource for any interested in plant kits.